17-year-old held hostage for nearly a week in Big Bear

Deputies in Big Bear arrested a 26-year-old man for allegedly holding a 17-year-old girl hostage for nearly a week.

Investigators claim Zackary Dourousseau forced the teen to have sex with him in exchange for her freedom.

The ordeal started on March 1 when Dourousseau allegedly picked up the girl in his car and brought her to his home in Big Bear Lake. Investigators claimed he asked her for sex, but she refused.

Deputies claimed Dourousseau held her for six days, giving her very little food and water while also making her drink a lot of alcohol.

The 17-year-old's nightmare came to an end when Dourousseau forced her to drive him to work. When they got there, he locked her inside the car. However, she was able to escape and ran to a local business where employees called for help.

Deputies arrested Dourousseau at his home on March 7, the same day the teen escaped. He has been booked for kidnapping, false imprisonment and statutory rape.

Investigators urge anyone with information to contact Big Bear Sheriff Station at (909) 866-0100. Those wishing to remain anonymous are urged to call We-Tip Hotline at 1-800-782-7463 or leave information on the website at www.wetip.com.