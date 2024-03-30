17-year-old girl dies days after being shot in Long Beach

A 17-year-old girl who was hospitalized in critical condition after she was shot earlier this week has died.

The shooting happened at around 8:30 p.m. on Tuesday near 11th Street and Lewis Avenue, according to the Long Beach Police Department.

Officers arrived at the scene and rendered medical aid to the girl until paramedics arrived, at which point she was rushed to the hospital.

Preliminary investigation details revealed that the victim was walking down the street when she was approached by a suspect or suspects. It's unclear exactly what preceded the moment that shots were fired.

Investigators are working to determine a motive in the shooting.

Anyone with further information is asked to contact detectives at (562) 570-7244.