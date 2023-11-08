Watch CBS News
17-year-old fatally shot near middle school in South Los Angeles

By KCAL-News Staff

/ KCAL News

A 17-year-old was fatally shot in South Los Angeles on Wednesday morning. 

Police say that the teenage boy was gunned down in a car-to-car shooting just before 11 a.m. in the area near 113th Street and San Pedro Street, according to a statement from Los Angeles Police Department. 

The identity of the victim was not immediately known. 

Investigators learned that the suspect, a man in his 20s, fled from the area on foot. He was last seen wearing a dark-colored camouflage hoodie.

The shooting happened less than a block from Samuel Gompers Middle School. It was unclear if classes were affected by the incident.

With SkyCal overhead, the street could be seen littered with dozens of evidence markers. 

