17-year-old fatally shot near middle school in South Los Angeles

Teenager shot and killed near school in South LA

Teenager shot and killed near school in South LA

Teenager shot and killed near school in South LA

A 17-year-old was fatally shot in South Los Angeles on Wednesday morning.

Police say that the teenage boy was gunned down in a car-to-car shooting just before 11 a.m. in the area near 113th Street and San Pedro Street, according to a statement from Los Angeles Police Department.

The identity of the victim was not immediately known.

Investigators learned that the suspect, a man in his 20s, fled from the area on foot. He was last seen wearing a dark-colored camouflage hoodie.

The shooting happened less than a block from Samuel Gompers Middle School. It was unclear if classes were affected by the incident.

With SkyCal overhead, the street could be seen littered with dozens of evidence markers.