17-year-old fatally shot near middle school in South Los Angeles
A 17-year-old was fatally shot in South Los Angeles on Wednesday morning.
Police say that the teenage boy was gunned down in a car-to-car shooting just before 11 a.m. in the area near 113th Street and San Pedro Street, according to a statement from Los Angeles Police Department.
The identity of the victim was not immediately known.
Investigators learned that the suspect, a man in his 20s, fled from the area on foot. He was last seen wearing a dark-colored camouflage hoodie.
The shooting happened less than a block from Samuel Gompers Middle School. It was unclear if classes were affected by the incident.
With SkyCal overhead, the street could be seen littered with dozens of evidence markers.
