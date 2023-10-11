16-year-old student stabbed at Ulysses S. Grant High School in Van Nuys

A 16-year-old was stabbed near the Ulysses S. Grant High School campus in Van Nuys on Wednesday.

Both Los Angeles Police Department and Los Angeles School Police Department officers were dispatched to the school, located on Oxnard Street, at around 3:30 p.m. after learning of a stabbing on campus.

According to Los Angeles Fire Department, a 16-year-old was stabbed. He was taken to a nearby hospital in unknown condition.

Police say that five male suspects, between the ages of 15 and 18, ran from the area in a white hatchback.

SkyCal spotted a trail of blood on the school's campus, as well as a backpack and what appeared to be other school supplies scattered on the ground as the investigation continued.

A spokesperson from the Los Angeles Unified School District shared this statement after the incident occurred:

"The safety of our students and staff remains our top priority. I am informing you about a stabbing incident involving a District student that took place at the perimeter of our campus after school today at approximately 3:30 pm. No other students or staff have been impacted by this incident and the campus is safe. The Los Angeles Police Department and the Los Angeles School Police Department are investigating the incident and are working with the school to ensure the campus is safe. During any emergency, the safety of your children is our primary concern. All procedures are being implemented according to District policy. Our staff is well-trained and regularly reviews all emergency procedures. Counseling services and support will be provided for students and staff impacted by this incident. In addition, we have made a request for additional support from the Los Angeles School Police Department. Please feel free to contact us with any other questions/concerns. Once again, I want to thank parents for cooperating with the authorities, staff, and school administrators. We also thank the staff who responded quickly and professionally to ensure the safety of our entire school community."

This is a developing story. Check back for details.