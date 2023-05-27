16-year-old boy wounded in shooting in Long Beach; search for suspect underway

Long Beach police are searching for a suspect who opened fire on a 16-year-old boy on Friday afternoon before fleeing from the scene in a vehicle.

The boy was hospitalized after suffering a gunshot wound to his lower body, according to Long Beach Police Department. They do not believe that he wound is life-threatening.

Officers were dispatched to the area of the shooting, near Vernon Street and Long Beach Boulevard just before 3 p.m. Friday after learning of the shooting.

During the preliminary investigation, they found that a passenger in a dark-colored sedan got out of the car and fire multiple shots before getting back inside and fleeing southbound on Long Beach Blvd.

Police said that the victim was taken to a nearby hospital by a Good Samaritan before first responders arrived.

There was no motive or suspect information immediately available, though LBPD gang detectives are investigating the incident.