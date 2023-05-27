Watch CBS News
Local News

16-year-old boy wounded in shooting in Long Beach; search for suspect underway

By KCAL-News Staff

/ KCAL News

Long Beach police are searching for a suspect who opened fire on a 16-year-old boy on Friday afternoon before fleeing from the scene in a vehicle. 

The boy was hospitalized after suffering a gunshot wound to his lower body, according to Long Beach Police Department. They do not believe that he wound is life-threatening. 

Officers were dispatched to the area of the shooting, near Vernon Street and Long Beach Boulevard just before 3 p.m. Friday after learning of the shooting. 

During the preliminary investigation, they found that a passenger in a dark-colored sedan got out of the car and fire multiple shots before getting back inside and fleeing southbound on Long Beach Blvd. 

Police said that the victim was taken to a nearby hospital by a Good Samaritan before first responders arrived. 

There was no motive or suspect information immediately available, though LBPD gang detectives are investigating the incident. 

KCAL-News Staff
kcal-news-1920x1080.jpg

The KCAL News Staff is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on KCALNews.com and CBSLA.com.

First published on May 27, 2023 / 4:48 PM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.