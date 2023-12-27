Watch CBS News
16-year-old boy shot and killed in Compton

By KCAL-News Staff

/ KCAL News

A 16-year-old boy was fatally shot and a man was injured during a shooting in Compton on Tuesday. 

Deputies were dispatched to the 600 block of Corregidor Street at around 5:25 p.m. after learning of the shooting, according to a statement from the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department. 

Upon arrival, they learned that a teenager was rushed to a nearby hospital after suffering a gunshot wound to his upper body. He was pronounced dead shortly after arrival, deputies said. 

A man was also found at the scene being treated by paramedics for non-life-threatening injuries. 

During their investigation, deputies learned that the teenager and the man were involved in some sort of physical altercation prior to the moments when a suspect opened fire on them, deputies noted. 

Anyone with additional information is urged to contact investigators at (323) 890-5500.

First published on December 27, 2023 / 4:46 AM PST

