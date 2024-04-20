16-year-old arrested for shooting another teenager in Long Beach

A 16-year-old boy was arrested this week for allegedly shooting another teenager in Long Beach in March, following a chaotic event that saw a mob of youths flood the Pike Outlets for a planned fight.

The shooting happened on March 16 at around 6:30 p.m., near E. 1st Street and The Promenade, when police were called to the scene of after learning of the incident, according to Long Beach Police Department.

They arrived to find the victim, also a 16-year-old boy, suffering from a gunshot wound to the lower body. He was taken to a nearby hospital for treatment in stable condition.

After nearly a month of investigation, detectives identified the suspect in the shooting and obtained a warrant for his arrest, which was served on Tuesday in Los Angeles.

They recovered evidence that they believed to be related to the shooting during the arrest, police said. The firearm that was used during the shooting was recovered by Los Angeles Police Department officers before the suspect was arrested, LBPD's statement said.

The identity of the 16-year-old suspect has not been released.

Anyone with further details is asked to contact LBPD's Gangs Detail at (562) 570-7370.