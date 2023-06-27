1,400 pounds of meth, 40 guns seized after county-wide operation in San Bernardino

San Bernardino deputies seize thousands of pounds of meth and dozens of guns

San Bernardino deputies seize thousands of pounds of meth and dozens of guns

San Bernardino deputies seize thousands of pounds of meth and dozens of guns

San Bernardino deputies seized more than 1,400 pounds of methamphetamine and dozens of guns after a county-wide operation aimed at suppressing crime.

For a week, law enforcement raided several locations spread throughout the High Desert as part of Operation Consequences. The San Bernardino Sheriff's Department served 10 search warrants in eight different cities. The deputies partnered with the California Highway Patrol and the Department of Homeland Security to carry out this series of raids.

Some of the meth seized during Operation Consequences. San Bernardino County Sheriff's Department

During Operation Consequences, investigators seized over 1,400 pounds of meth and 40 guns, four of which were ghost guns. They also arrested nine felony suspects.

According to the sheriff's department, the operation will continue over the next several months to curb violent crime, disrupt and dismantle targeted criminal street gangs. Deputies also aim to locate and arrest criminals who are illegally possessing, manufacturing and trafficking firearms.

The county's Board of Supervisors granted the department additional funds to assist with county-wide crime suppression, hoping to address quality-of-life issues affecting communities in the High Desert and the area surrounding the city of San Bernardino.