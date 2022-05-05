14-year-old escapes would-be kidnappers in Camarillo

A 14-year-old was able to get away from three suspects trying to kidnap them in Camarillo.

The incident happened on April 29 when a middle-aged woman tried to coerce a 14-year-old into an SUV near the 99 Cents Only Store on the 300 block of Arneill Road. When the victim approached the SUV, the woman grabbed her and tried to force her into the SUV where two other men were waiting.

The 14-year-old was able to escape the suspects and contact authorities.

Investigators believe that the suspects' vehicle is a 2020 or newer light blue/gray Cadillac or GMC SUV with a Michigan license plate. Detectives said the SUV does not have a front license plate and had a spare tire on the rear passenger side.

The female suspect is believed to be a Hispanic woman, about 40-50 years old with black hair and wearing a black shirt. One of the men, who is believed to be the driver, was described as a heavy-set Hispanic man in his late 20s and early 30s. The final suspect, who was sitting in the back seat was only described as a man wearing a white shirt.