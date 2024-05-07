14-year-old girl charged faces murder charges in South LA shooting

Los Angeles police arrested a 14-year-old girl for allegedly shooting someone to death near a South Los Angeles elementary school.

The deadly shooting happened in the early morning hours of March 21. Officers said the victim, 20-year-old Kendra McIntyre, was walking near the southeast corner of 70th Street and Figueroa Street, a block away from Sixty-Eighth Street Elementary School when the suspect shot her.

The Los Angeles County Medical Examiner said the suspect shot her in the head and neck.

Paramedics rushed her to the hospital, where she later died. Detectives investigated the murder for two months before identifying the 14-year-old as the lead suspect.

They tracked her down on May 6 and placed her in custody at the 77th Division station without incident.

The Los Angeles County District Attorney charged her the following day.

Investigators urged anyone with information to call the South Bureau Homicide Division at (323) 786-5100. Those wishing to stay anonymous can call LA Crime Stoppers at 1(800) 222-8477 or submit the tip to their website.

To reach police during non-business hours, call 1(877) 527-3247.