14-year-old arrested for armed robbery inside Irvine Spectrum Center restroom

The Irvine Police Department has arrested a 14-year-old connected to an armed robbery inside an Irvine Spectrum Center restroom.

Officers arrested the teenager on Wednesday in South Orange County, about a week after the alleged robbery. Detectives are still searching for the teenager's accomplice, who brandished the gun at the victims.

According to investigators, the armed robbers followed the group of juveniles into an Irvine Spectrum Center bathroom before drawing a black handgun. At gunpoint, the two suspects ordered the teens to take off their shoes. One of the victims was able to escape without having anything stolen from him but the three others surrendered their shoes and one baseball hat.

The suspects then left the bathroom and were seen walking out of a garage.

Officers described the yet-to-be-apprehended suspect as a male between the ages of 15 and 20. He was last seen wearing a gray tank top, black baseball cap with a red emblem, black fanny pack, black pants and white shoes.

Anyone with information is urged to contact the Detective in charge of the case at mmahmood@cityofirvine.org.