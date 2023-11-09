14 people injured after bus crashes into a Long Beach restaurant

At least 14 injured in Long Beach bus crash

A bus crash in Long Beach injured at least 14 people Thursday afternoon.

The victims' injuries range from minor to critical, according to the Long Beach Police Department.

The collision happened between South Street and California Avenue at about 3:15 p.m. when the bus crashed into another vehicle and a first-floor restaurant. Authorities shut down South Street between Myrtle and Lewis Avenues as they tend to the injured and investigate the crash.

The cause of the collision is unknown at this time.

This is developing news. Check back for more details.