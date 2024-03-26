134, 210 freeway traffic clears as lanes reopen after closures from fatal accident today in Pasadena

Deadly pedestrian 134 Freeway accident closes down multiple lanes and closes the 210 transition

An investigation is underway after a deadly morning accident Tuesday morning involving a pedestrian shut down the westbound 134 Freeway between the 210 Freeway and San Rafael Avenue for hours.

As commuters were hitting the start of morning rush hour around 5:30 a.m., the Pasadena Fire Department responded to a person down in one of the lanes of the 134 Freeway just east of San Rafael Avenue in Pasadena.

According to the California Highway Patrol, a pedestrian was crossing freeway lanes when they were struck by a blue Volkswagen Tiguan. The driver of the Tiguan stopped and cooperated with law enforcement.

The closures affected the eastbound 210 and its transition to the westbound 134. Three lanes of the westbound 134 were closed as the Highway Patrol investigated the crash.

By 10:30 a.m., the CHP reported the SigAlert was cancelled and all lanes on the westbound 134, the 210 transition and the northbound were reopened.

