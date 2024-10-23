12,000 Riverside County students granted direct admission to Cal State Universities

The California State University system announced its new pilot program offering direct admission to thousands of students in Riverside County.

The program streamlines the process for roughly 12,000 eligible high school seniors. It allows them to apply to one of the handful of schools across the state from Humboldt to San Bernardino, for free. The system said the program hopes to help students overcome obstacles such as being the first in their family to attend college or those from a modest-income background.

FILE- A photo of Chico State, one of the universities participating in the program.

Below are the 10 schools participating in the partnership with the Riverside County Office of Education:

CSU Channel Islands

Chico State

Cal State East Bay

Cal Poly Humboldt

Cal Maritime

Cal State Monterey Bay

Cal State San Bernardino

CSU San Marcos



San Francisco State



Sonoma State

Eligible high school students enrolled in Riverside County public schools will receive a brochure in the mail. Once they receive the brochure students can visit CaliforniaColleges.edu and apply to any of the 10 universities. Essays, letters of recommendation and portfolios are not required.

To claim the free application, input the coupon code from the brochure the university system sent in the mail.

The admission could be rescinded if a student does not meet the minimum requirements outlined by CSU officials. While the offer only grants one free application, students may apply to any of the 23 schools within the CSU system.

Students who have already applied to a CSU school cannot receive a refund if they did not use the coupon code.