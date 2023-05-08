12 boats catch fire in Long Beach area marina

Twelve boats caught fire early Monday morning in the Alamitos Bay and Naples canals area. At least four boats sank.

Long Beach firefighters responded to a reported boat fire at the 100 block of Marina Drive at about 1:15 a.m. Monday.

About 12 small boats were on fire, according to the Long Beach Fire Dept. The fires were extinguished by 1:40 a.m. Four or five boats sank.

The Duffy Electric Boats were part of a fleet available for rent to cruise the Alamitos Bay and Naples canals by the London Boat Rentals company. Each boat carries up to 12 passengers.

The fire happened next to the Malainey's Grill parking lot at 168 North Marina Drive.

Arson investigators were at the scene Monday morning.

A marina channel at the location was expected to remain open to boat traffic.

No injuries were reported.