115-foot tall Christmas tree arrives at Citadel Outlets

It's beginning to look a lot like Christmas in Commerce!🎄

California's tallest fresh-cut Christmas tree arrived at the Citadel Outlets Friday morning after a three-day trek from San Juan Capistrano, according to the release.

The tree was chosen from a family-owned timber farm called "Victor's Christmas Trees," which is the only company in California that provides trees above 40 feet tall. It is owned by Victor Serrao, who has been in the tree business for over 50 years.

It will take about two weeks to decorate the 115-foot tall tree with more than 18,000 multicolored lights and 10,000 bows and ornaments.

A special tree lighting and concert will take place at the Citadel Outlets on November 11th.

Here are some fun facts about the pine tree: