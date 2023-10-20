115-foot tall Christmas tree arrives at Citadel Outlets
It's beginning to look a lot like Christmas in Commerce!🎄
California's tallest fresh-cut Christmas tree arrived at the Citadel Outlets Friday morning after a three-day trek from San Juan Capistrano, according to the release.
The tree was chosen from a family-owned timber farm called "Victor's Christmas Trees," which is the only company in California that provides trees above 40 feet tall. It is owned by Victor Serrao, who has been in the tree business for over 50 years.
It will take about two weeks to decorate the 115-foot tall tree with more than 18,000 multicolored lights and 10,000 bows and ornaments.
A special tree lighting and concert will take place at the Citadel Outlets on November 11th.
Here are some fun facts about the pine tree:
- 10 feet taller than 7 Double Decker Buses Stacked (105')
- 25 feet taller than the Santa Monica Pier Ferris Wheel (90')
- 40 feet taller than Rockefeller Center's tree (75')
- 38 feet taller than Disneyland's Sleeping Beauty Castle (77')
- 70 feet taller than the Hollywood Sign (45')
Thanks for reading CBS NEWS.
Create your free account or log in
for more features.
for more features.