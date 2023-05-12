Watch CBS News
110 Freeway in south LA covered in debris after dump truck crash

By KCAL-News Staff

/ KCAL News

A fiery crash between a car and a dump truck caused a mess on the 110 Freeway in south Los Angeles Friday morning.

California High Patrol said the crash happened just north of Imperial Highway onramp around 2:30 a.m. when the car ran into the truck, pushing the truck into the cement freeway wall.

The impact of the crash caused the wall to break causing cement blocks to fall to lower surface streets. Trash bags were also seen covering the road. 

Authorities said the cement blocks damaged some parked vehicles and landed on some people's door steps. 

One person was injured in the crash and they were taken to the hospital.

