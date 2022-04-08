11 indicted for allegedly running fraudulent marriage 'agency'

Eleven people living in Los Angeles County and Orange County have been indicted for conspiracy to commit marriage and immigration document fraud.

"Marriage fraud is a serious crime that threatens the integrity of our nation's lawful immigration system," said United States Attorney Rachael S. Rollins. "These defendants alleged exploitation of this system for profit is an affront to our nation's tradition of welcoming immigrants and prospective citizens."

According to the Department of Justice, the eleven defendants, six of whom are Philippine nationals, allegedly arranged hundreds of fake weddings in an attempt to circumvent immigration laws. Eight of the defendants were arrested in California on Thursday and will appear in federal court in California on Thursday and in Boston at a later date. One of the clients involved in the ring was living in Massachusetts.

"Their alleged fraudulent behavior makes things harder for the vast majority of immigrants who follow the law and respect our immigration system," Rollins said.

The DOJ listed the defendants as:

Marcialito Biol Benitez, a/k/a "Mars," 48, a Philippine national residing in Los Angeles;

Engilbert Ulan, a/k/a "Angel," 39, a Philippine national residing in Los Angeles;

Nino Reyes Valmeo, 45, a Philippine national residing in Los Angeles;

Harold Poquita, 30, a Philippine national residing in Los Angeles;

Juanita Pacson, 45, a Philippine national residing in Los Angeles;

Felipe Capindo David, a/k/a "Pilipi" or "Peebles," 49, a Philippine national residing in Los Angeles;

Peterson Souza, 34, a Brazilian national residing in Anaheim, Calif.;

Devon Hammer, 26, of Palmdale, Calif.;

Tamia Duckett, 25, of Lancaster, Inglewood and Palmdale, Calif.;

Karina Santos, 24, of Lancaster, Calif.; and

Casey Loya, 33, of Lancaster and Palmdale, Calif.

According to the indictment, based out of an office in Los Angeles, Benitez headed the organization arranged sham marriages between foreign clients and American citizens. For a cash fee of $20,000-$30,000, the agency would allegedly prepare false petitions, applications and other documents to back the sham marriages.

"Beyond that, by allegedly submitting false applications that claimed domestic abuse," Rollins said. "These charged defendants did further harm, this time to real victims and survivors of domestic violence."

According to the indictment, the agency which included Valmeo, Ulan, Poquita and Pacson allegedly prepared fraudulent marriage and immigration documents, including false tax returns, for their clients.

Hammer, Duckett, Santos and Loya allegedly served as the middle man recruiting U.S citizens to marry clients in exchange for a fee and monthly payments. The staff would then stage fake weddings which included hired online officiants and staged photos.

If found guilty of conspiracy to commit marriage fraud the defendants can be sentenced to up to five years in prison, three years of supervised release and a fine of $250,000.