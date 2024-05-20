11 arrested during LAPD blitz operation at downtown shopping center

Police arrested 11 people on Sunday for shoplifting at two retailers inside the FIGat7th Plaza in Downtown Los Angeles.

The arrests happened during a blitz operation to stop retail theft at the shopping center. The Los Angeles Police Department defines a blitz operation as a saturation of resources and officers in a certain area to combat crime. In some cases, officers could be undercover and embedded with the retailers' security guards.

In this specific undertaking, officers placed themselves at two unspecified retailers inside FIGat7th throughout Sunday.

The 11 people arrested for shoplifting ranged from 19 to 57 years old:

19-year-old Nicole Allman-Dean

20-year-old Breajanika Johnson

20-year-old Serlo Allyene

21-year-old Nanely Esquivel

24-year-old Parris Gregory

28-year-old Donald Gregory

33-year-old Ailena Vargas

34-year-old Ted Newman

37-year-old Gabriel Simmons

47-year-old Ebony Holt

57-year-old Jerry Ivory

LAPD stated several suspects qualified for cite and release under the LA County Misdemeanor Bail Schedule while others had pending warrants.

Anyone with information about retail theft should call police at (213) 833-3750. Anonymous tips can be submitted to Crime Stoppers at 1(800) 222-8477 or through their website.