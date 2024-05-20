Watch CBS News
11 arrested during LAPD blitz operation at downtown shopping center

By Matthew Rodriguez

/ KCAL News

Police arrested 11 people on Sunday for shoplifting at two retailers inside the FIGat7th Plaza in Downtown Los Angeles.

The arrests happened during a blitz operation to stop retail theft at the shopping center. The Los Angeles Police Department defines a blitz operation as a saturation of resources and officers in a certain area to combat crime. In some cases, officers could be undercover and embedded with the retailers' security guards. 

In this specific undertaking, officers placed themselves at two unspecified retailers inside FIGat7th throughout Sunday. 

The 11 people arrested for shoplifting ranged from 19 to 57 years old:

  • 19-year-old Nicole Allman-Dean
  • 20-year-old Breajanika Johnson
  • 20-year-old Serlo Allyene
  • 21-year-old Nanely Esquivel
  • 24-year-old Parris Gregory
  • 28-year-old Donald Gregory
  • 33-year-old Ailena Vargas
  • 34-year-old Ted Newman
  • 37-year-old Gabriel Simmons
  • 47-year-old Ebony Holt
  • 57-year-old Jerry Ivory 

LAPD stated several suspects qualified for cite and release under the LA County Misdemeanor Bail Schedule while others had pending warrants.

Anyone with information about retail theft should call police at (213) 833-3750. Anonymous tips can be submitted to Crime Stoppers at 1(800) 222-8477 or through their website.

Matthew Rodriguez

Matthew Rodriguez is a digital producer at kcalnews.com. He's previously reported for local outlets like the Argonaut and Pasadena Weekly. Matt typically covers breaking news and crime.

First published on May 20, 2024 / 9:26 PM PDT

