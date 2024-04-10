$10k reward offered for information on arsonist who sparked fire at Pomona park

Pomona police are searching for the arsonist who sparked a blaze at a popular park over the weekend.

They were dispatched to Montvue Park, located in the 1500 block of Cordova Street, at around 11:15 p.m. on Sunday after learning of the fire, according to a Facebook post from the Pomona Police Department.

Photos of the fire burning at Montvue Park (left) and after it was extinguished (right). Pomona Police Department

They arrived to find the playground engulfed in flames, which were eventually extinguished by Los Angeles County Fire Department firefighters, according to police.

"Unfortunately, the fire caused extensive damage, rendering the playground unusable," the post said.

Investigators have been searching for the person who started the fire and on Monday, city officials authorized a $10,000 reward for information that leads to the arrest and conviction of the person or people responsible.

Anyone with additional information on the incident is asked to contact investigators at (909) 622-1241.