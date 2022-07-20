$100K reward offered for Valley gang member added to FBI's Ten Most Wanted Fugitives list

A $100,000 reward for information is being offered in the capture of a San Fernando Valley gang member who was added Wednesday to the FBI's Ten Most Wanted Fugitives list.

Omar Alexander Cardenas was identified by the LAPD as the suspect in an Aug. 15, 2019 shooting that killed a man standing outside the Hair Icon Barber Shop on Foothill Boulevard. The man, 46-year-old Jabali Dumas, died from a gunshot wound to the head.

"Jabali Dumas was gunned down by Omar Cardenas nearly three years ago, and there is still no justice for him or his family," LAPD Chief Michel Moore said in a statement.

According to the FBI, investigators believe the victim did not know Cardenas.

"At the scene of the crime, Mr. Cardenas is believed to have fired approximately six shots into a public space," FBI Special Agent Michael Alker said in a statement. "He is not only a risk to the public, but he may also have information related to other violent crimes."

An arrest warrant for Cardenas was issued in April of 2020 after he was charged with murder. A federal arrest warrant was issued on September of 2021 after Cardenas was charged with unlawful flight to avoid prosecution.

Cardenas believed to be a member of a San Fernando Valley gang, going by the nickname "Dollar." He is described as between 5-foot-6 and 5-foot-7, approximately 240 to 300 pounds, with dark brown or black hair, and brown eyes. He wears prescription glasses, but could also be wearing contacts. Cardenas is known to vary the style of his hair and facial hair, and his weight may have fluctuated since 2019. He is believed to have one tattoo.

The FBI said Cardenas is believed to have fled to Mexico, but could also be in the U.S., particularly the Southern California area, where he has family and friends. Cardenas has previously worked as a construction worker, and could be doing so now.

Cardenas should be considered armed and dangerous, and a $100,000 reward for information leading to his arrest is available.

Anyone with information about Cardenas can contact the FBI at 1-800-CALL-FBI (1-800-225-5324) or submit a tip online at tips.fbi.gov.