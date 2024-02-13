100 mistreated animals rescued from illegal Compton facility ready for adoption

Roughly 100 neglected and mistreated animals rescued Jan. 3 from an illegal Compton animal care facility got the medical treatment they needed and are ready for new homes.

Members of the community issued multiple complaints of animal neglect and mistreatment against Compton Animal Rescue, which lead to an investigation and confiscation of 143 animals.

Three search warrants were served to the illegal care facility in early January, where members of the Los Angeles County Department of Animal Care and Control rescued mostly dogs, some cats, chickens, a rooster, tortoise, turtles, pigs, snakes, a horse, hamster, rabbits, a hawk and lizards.

According to DACC,13 animals were found dead at the time of the raid, and a number of the animals were too sick to save and ultimately had to be humanely euthanized.

"DACC will always act when the health and safety of animals is at risk," Marcia Mayeda, DACC director said.

"Now that these animals have received the care and treatment they desperately needed, we are hopeful they will be placed swiftly in the loving homes they deserve."

While reports are still being finalized, the District Attorney and DACC have cleared over 100 animals for release from the evidence hold they were under, making them available for adoption and rescue.

The rescued animals have been distributed among DACC's animal care centers. For more information on the Compton Animal Rescue case animals, follow @lacoanimals on Instagram and Facebook.

People interested in adopting from DACC can visit animalcare.lacounty.gov and click on the "View Our Animals" page.