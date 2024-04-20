10 injured, 1 critically after crash involving tram at Universal Studios

10 people were injured during a crash involving a tram at Universal Studios on Saturday.

Circumstances leading up to the collision remain unclear, but Los Angeles County Fire Department crews rushed to the scene, located at 3900 Lankershim Boulevard in North Hollyuwood, at around 9 p.m. on Saturday.

Of the 10 injuries, one was considered to be critical while the rest were minor, firefighters said.

SkyCal flew over the scene, where a group of people could be seen as they were being treated by paramedics. A separate larger group was led away from the tram and loaded onto a bus.

KCAL News reached out to Universal Studios for comment and has not yet heard back.

This is a developing story. Check back for details.