10 Freeway partially closed between Alhambra and El Monte

The 10 Freeway will be partially closed this week to allow crews to fix a concrete barrier between Alhambra and El Monte.

The closure will last between Tuesday, Sept. 3, and Friday, Sept. 6, between 7 p.m. and 6 a.m.

During that time, crews will close the toll lanes and up to three lanes of the westbound lanes between the 605 and 710 freeways. The same lanes on the eastbound side will be closed between the same roadways.

The closure will allow crews to start a $15.2 million project to upgrade a concrete median at 23 locations along the I-10 Freeway to meet standardized guidelines.

All of the closures are subject to weather and may change. The construction will cause noise and vibrations throughout the area.

Use KCAL's NEXT Traffic to plan around the closure and for the latest updates.