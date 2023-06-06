1-year-old shot after suspects open fire on burger joint in South LA

A 1-year-old has been shot after suspects opened fire on a burger joint in South Los Angeles.

According to the police, two suspects fired into the "Monster Burger" location at 81st Street and Avalon Boulevard just before 6 p.m. Investigators believe two suspects fired two guns, one a 40 caliber handgun and another a 9mm handgun and drove away, south on Avalon.

Police believe their getaway car was a silver Kia with Texas license plates.

According to the Los Angeles Fire Department, crews responded to 79th Street and Towne Avenue and took one victim to the hospital. LAPD said the child was shot in the foot.

The suspects were described as two men in their 20s, one of whom was wearing a gray jacket and another wearing a black jacket.