1 woman dead, another critically injured in house fire in Los Angeles

A 60-year-old woman is dead, and another 39-year-old woman is in critical condition with severe burns after a house fire in Pacoima Wednesday night.

The fire started around 10:30 p.m. at a home located at 13574 Gager St., near Laurel Canyon Boulevard, according to the Los Angeles Fire Department.

When firefighters arrived to the scene, they found heavy flames coming from the roof of the detached garage, which was converted into a living space at the rear of the home.

Firefighters forced entry to open the front of the garage in order to gain access to fight the flames.

During a search of the house, a woman was found dead and another 39-year-old with special needs was rescued by firefighters.

Authorities said the 39-year-old was taken to a hospital in critical condition after she was treated by paramedics at the scene.

It took 32 firefighters 20 minutes to put out the flames. LAFD is investigating the cause of the fire. It was reported that there were no fire alarms located inside the garage.