1 teen killed, 3 injured in shooting outside of house party in San Pedro

One person was killed and three others were wounded in a shooting in San Pedro, authorities said.

The shooting unfolded around 11:30 p.m. Saturday in the 1200 block of N. Park Western Drive.

There, two suspects on foot approached four people who were standing outside of a home during a party and opened fire, according to police.

One of the victims, a Hispanic male who was 17 years old, died at the scene. The three other victims between the ages of 17 to 23 were transported to the hospital where each were listed stable condition.

Both suspects fled in a grey sedan.

The shooting does not appear to be gang-related and remains under investigation.