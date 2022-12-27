Watch CBS News
1 shot during armed robbery attempt in North Hollywood

Authorities are investigating an armed robbery and shooting in North Hollywood. 

According to a press release from Los Angeles Police Department, a shooting was reported at around 5:30 p.m. Monday evening, at which point officers were dispatched to the 15000 block of Van Street. 

When they arrived, they found that one person had been shot and rushed to a nearby hospital for treatment. Their condition was not immediately known. 

There was no additional information available on the suspects involved, or which location was targeted in the attempted robbery. 

First published on December 26, 2022 / 7:19 PM

