1 shot during armed robbery attempt in North Hollywood

Authorities are investigating an armed robbery and shooting in North Hollywood.

According to a press release from Los Angeles Police Department, a shooting was reported at around 5:30 p.m. Monday evening, at which point officers were dispatched to the 15000 block of Van Street.

When they arrived, they found that one person had been shot and rushed to a nearby hospital for treatment. Their condition was not immediately known.

There was no additional information available on the suspects involved, or which location was targeted in the attempted robbery.