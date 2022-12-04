Watch CBS News
Local News

1 person shot and taken to the hospital in Sun Valley

By CBSLA Staff

/ CBS Los Angeles

CBS News Live
CBS News Los Angeles Live

One person was shot and taken to the hospital Saturday, according to the Los Angeles Police Department North Hollywood Division. 

It happened around 5:30 p.m. at Fulton Ave. and Raymer St. in Sun Valley. 

According to police, the condition of the victim is unknown. The suspect was outstanding. 

LAPD set up a perimeter in search of the suspect. 

(This is a developing story. Check back for updates.) 

CBSLA Staff
kcbs-cbs2-los-angeles-logo.jpg

The CBS LA Staff is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSLA.com.

First published on December 3, 2022 / 7:13 PM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.