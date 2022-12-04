1 person shot and taken to the hospital in Sun Valley
One person was shot and taken to the hospital Saturday, according to the Los Angeles Police Department North Hollywood Division.
It happened around 5:30 p.m. at Fulton Ave. and Raymer St. in Sun Valley.
According to police, the condition of the victim is unknown. The suspect was outstanding.
LAPD set up a perimeter in search of the suspect.
(This is a developing story. Check back for updates.)
