1 person killed, two others seriously injured in Newport Beach crash

A man lost his life Sunday after the Mercedes Benz he was in crashed into a box truck on Pacific Coast Highway in Newport Beach.

Two other people were inside the vehicle, a man and woman, and both were transported to Mission Hospital, according to CBSLA Reporter Michele Gile.

Update: Newport Beach police Lt tells me that 2 men & a woman were in a Mercedes that crashed into a box truck on PCH near A restaurant. One of the men was killed. An unconscious passenger was taken to Mission Hospital. The third occupant was alert & also transported. PCH closed — michele gile (@michelegiletv) November 21, 2022

The crash took place around 8 p.m. on Sunday at the 3344 block of PCH.

All lanes of PCH between Hoag and Riverside Drives were closed while police conducted its investigation.