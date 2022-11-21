Watch CBS News
1 person killed, two others seriously injured in Newport Beach crash

By CBSLA Staff

/ CBS Los Angeles

A man lost his life Sunday after the Mercedes Benz he was in crashed into a box truck on Pacific Coast Highway in Newport Beach. 

Two other people were inside the vehicle, a man and woman, and both were transported to Mission Hospital, according to CBSLA Reporter Michele Gile. 

The crash took place around 8 p.m. on Sunday at the 3344 block of PCH. 

All lanes of PCH between Hoag and Riverside Drives were closed while police conducted its investigation.

