1 person killed in crash on San Gabriel Canyon Road in Azusa

One person died Thursday in a crash involving a bicyclist on San Gabriel Canyon Road in a crash in Azusa.

According to the California Highway Patrol, the crash happened around 10:15 a.m. at mile marker 24.19 on San Gabriel Canyon Road (state Route 39).

It was unclear what caused the crash or how the bicyclist was involved. The victim's name and identity were not immediately known.

The north and southbound lanes were temporarily closed to traffic. 

First published on July 28, 2022 / 12:50 PM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. City News Service contributed to this report.

