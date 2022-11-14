Watch CBS News
1 person killed in crash on Pacific Coast Highway in Malibu

By CBSLA Staff

/ CBS Los Angeles

Authorities are investigating a fatal crash in Malibu that occurred Monday afternoon. 

The circumstances leading up to the crash were not immediately known, but police reported that the incident occurred at around 12:30 p.m. near Kanan Dume Road and Pacific Coast Highway. 

It was not clear how many vehicles were involved in the crash, but with Sky2 over the scene one car appeared to have flipped over and burst into flames following the collision. A second vehicle could be seen several hundred feet away with damage to the rear end, and a motorcycle could be seen on the ground near the second vehicle. 

Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department investigators closed all lanes of PCH as they surveyed the area. 

The identity of the deceased person was not made available by deputies. 

This is a developing story. Check back for details. 

First published on November 14, 2022 / 1:48 PM

