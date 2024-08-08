1 person killed after shooting near 405 Freeway off-ramp in Sun Valley

Los Angeles police rushed to a Sun Valley off-ramp after one person died after a shooting Thursday night.

The shooting happened just before 8:20 p.m. near the Roscoe Boulevard off-ramp of the 405 Freeway, according to the Los Angeles Police Department. Investigators said one person was shot. Police said one suspect was still outstanding. Officers detained two people at the scene, but their involvement is unclear.

There was a gun left in a pool of blood next to the dead body. Officers also found what appeared to be a bicycle next to the body.

Investigators also cordoned off a Jeep that was parked on the side of the road near the victim.

LAPD closed a portion of Roscoe Boulevard immediately surrounding the body.

The California High Patrol also closed the entrance and exits for the southbound 405 Freeway at Roscoe Boulevard.

It's unclear what led up to the shooting. LAPD's West Valley Station said the incident was initially reported as an "off-duty officer needs help call."

The officer was not the person killed.