1 person killed, 6 others taken to hospitals in multi-vehicle crash in Reseda

Authorities say one person was killed and six others were taken to hospitals following a crash in Reseda involving four vehicles and a sheared hydrant.

The crash unfolded Sunday afternoon in the 18100 block of W. Vanowen Street. When firefighters arrived on scene, they located one trapped patient who was pronounced dead at the scene. Two other people required extrication from a vehicle.

A total of 11 patients were evaluated by first responders, including the deceased. Six individuals were transported to area hospitals for further treatment while four others declined transport. The identities of those involved have not been released.

Authorities said firefighters were able to shut off the hydrant.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.