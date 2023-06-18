1 person killed, 4 others injured in Pasadena crash following traffic stop initiation

Authorities say one person was killed and four others were injured in Pasadena.

At around 12:30 a.m. Sunday, a CHP patrol vehicle was traveling northbound on the 110 Freeway when officers observed a vehicle without lights having difficulty staying in its lane.

That's when officers initiated a traffic stop. The vehicle, however, failed to yield and continued instead at a high rate of speed.

Moments later, a collision involving the suspect's vehicle and two other vehicles stopped at a red light occurred.

Authorities said the driver of the suspect's vehicle was pronounced dead at the scene. A total of four patients from the other two vehicles were transported with major to minor injuries.

No further details were immediately available.