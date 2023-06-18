Watch CBS News
1 person killed, 4 others injured in Pasadena crash following traffic stop initiation

By KCAL-News Staff

/ KCAL News

Authorities say one person was killed and four others were injured in Pasadena. 

At around 12:30 a.m. Sunday, a CHP patrol vehicle was traveling northbound on the 110 Freeway when officers observed a vehicle without lights having difficulty staying in its lane. 

That's when officers initiated a traffic stop. The vehicle, however, failed to yield and continued instead at a high rate of speed. 

Moments later, a collision involving the suspect's vehicle and two other vehicles stopped at a red light occurred. 

Authorities said the driver of the suspect's vehicle was pronounced dead at the scene. A total of four patients from the other two vehicles were transported with major to minor injuries. 

No further details were immediately available. 

KCAL-News Staff
The KCAL News Staff is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on KCALNews.com and CBSLA.com.

First published on June 18, 2023 / 7:34 AM

