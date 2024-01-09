1 person hospitalized after shooting in Hollywood

A shooting investigation is underway after one person was sent to the hospital Tuesday morning.

The shooting was reported just before 8 a.m. at Santa Monica Boulevard and Sycamore Avenue, according to the Los Angeles Police Department.

Paramedics took a person to a hospital in unknown condition. Police said it was unclear if the person had a gunshot wound or if they suffered another type of injury. No arrests were immediately reported.

Authorities are looking for a possible suspect driving a white vehicle.

The investigation is ongoing at this time.