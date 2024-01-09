Watch CBS News
1 person hospitalized after shooting in Hollywood

By Amy Maetzold

/ KCAL News

Shooting investigation underway in Hollywood
Shooting investigation underway in Hollywood 01:22

A shooting investigation is underway after one person was sent to the hospital Tuesday morning.

The shooting was reported just before 8 a.m. at Santa Monica Boulevard and Sycamore Avenue, according to the Los Angeles Police Department. 

Paramedics took a person to a hospital in unknown condition. Police said it was unclear if the person had a gunshot wound or if they suffered another type of injury. No arrests were immediately reported.

Authorities are looking for a possible suspect driving a white vehicle. 

The investigation is ongoing at this time.

First published on January 9, 2024 / 9:20 AM PST

