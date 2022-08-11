1 person dies in a reservoir near Malibu Creek State Park

One person died in a reservoir near Malibu Creek State Park Thursday afternoon.

Rescue teams responded at about 2:50 p.m. Teams were able to pull one person from the water, however, the victim died despite authorities performing life-saving measures.

The Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department sent out homicide detectives to determine if there was any foul play involved in the incident.

