1 person dies in a reservoir near Malibu Creek State Park
One person died in a reservoir near Malibu Creek State Park Thursday afternoon.
Rescue teams responded at about 2:50 p.m. Teams were able to pull one person from the water, however, the victim died despite authorities performing life-saving measures.
The Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department sent out homicide detectives to determine if there was any foul play involved in the incident.
This is a developing story. Check back for more details.
