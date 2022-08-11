Watch CBS News
Local News

1 person dies in a reservoir near Malibu Creek State Park

By CBSLA Staff

/ CBS Los Angeles

CBS News Los Angeles: The Rundown (Aug. 11 AM Edition)
CBS News Los Angeles: The Rundown (Aug. 11 AM Edition) 01:51

One person died in a reservoir near Malibu Creek State Park Thursday afternoon.

Rescue teams responded at about 2:50 p.m. Teams were able to pull one person from the water, however, the victim died despite authorities performing life-saving measures. 

malibu-drowning.jpg
CBSLA

The Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department sent out homicide detectives to determine if there was any foul play involved in the incident. 

This is a developing story. Check back for more details.

CBSLA Staff
kcbs-cbs2-los-angeles-logo.jpg

The CBS LA Staff is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSLA.com.

First published on August 11, 2022 / 4:24 PM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.