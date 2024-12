One person is dead after a fiery crash in Pico Rivera Wednesday morning.

The Los Angeles County Fire Department responded to a traffic collision at 3:25 a.m. near the intersection of Whittier Boulevard and Gregg Road.

One person is dead after a fiery crash in Pico Rivera. Firefighters had to extinguish the fully engulfed vehicle. KCAL News

The LACFD extinguished a fully engulfed vehicle. One person was found dead inside, according to the Pico Rivera Sheriff's Station.

The cause of the crash is still under investigation.