1 person dead, 4 others hurt after head-on crash in Playa Del Rey

1 killed, 4 others injured after head-on crash near Dockweiler Beach

A violent head-on crash in Playa Del Rey resulted in one death and four injuries Tuesday night.

The collision happened in the 8800 block of Vista Del Mar near Dockweiler Beach a little before 7:55 p.m. The Los Angeles Fire Department said crews used special tools to rescue several people out of their cars.

Of the four people injured, paramedics rushed four people to the hospital: three in critical condition and one in fair condition.

It's unclear what caused the crash.

LAFD said investigators from the Los Angeles Police Department were heading to the crash site.