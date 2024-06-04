Watch CBS News
1 person dead, 4 others hurt after head-on crash in Playa Del Rey

By Matthew Rodriguez

/ KCAL News

A violent head-on crash in Playa Del Rey resulted in one death and four injuries Tuesday night. 

The collision happened in the 8800 block of Vista Del Mar near Dockweiler Beach a little before 7:55 p.m. The Los Angeles Fire Department said crews used special tools to rescue several people out of their cars. 

Of the four people injured, paramedics rushed four people to the hospital: three in critical condition and one in fair condition. 

It's unclear what caused the crash. 

LAFD said investigators from the Los Angeles Police Department were heading to the crash site.

Matthew Rodriguez

Matthew Rodriguez is a digital producer for CBS Los Angeles. He's previously reported for local outlets like the Argonaut and Pasadena Weekly. Matt typically covers breaking news and crime.

First published on June 4, 2024 / 8:35 PM PDT

