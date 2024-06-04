1 person dead, 4 others hurt after head-on crash in Playa Del Rey
A violent head-on crash in Playa Del Rey resulted in one death and four injuries Tuesday night.
The collision happened in the 8800 block of Vista Del Mar near Dockweiler Beach a little before 7:55 p.m. The Los Angeles Fire Department said crews used special tools to rescue several people out of their cars.
Of the four people injured, paramedics rushed four people to the hospital: three in critical condition and one in fair condition.
It's unclear what caused the crash.
LAFD said investigators from the Los Angeles Police Department were heading to the crash site.