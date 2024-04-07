1 person dead, 3 others hospitalized in apparent overdose at Lakewood home

One person has died and three others were hospitalized after they overdosed on an unknown substance in a Lakewood home, deputies said.

The Lakewood Sheriff's Station says deputies were called to a home in the 6600 block of Dilman Street just after 1 a.m. Sunday.

When they arrived, they located four nonresponsive adults who had overdosed. One person was pronounced dead at the scene. Three others were rushed to a hospital in unknown condition.