Watch CBS News
Local News

1 person dead, 3 others hospitalized in apparent overdose at Lakewood home

By Iris Salem

/ KCAL News

One person has died and three others were hospitalized after they overdosed on an unknown substance in a Lakewood home, deputies said. 

The Lakewood Sheriff's Station says deputies were called to a home in the 6600 block of Dilman Street just after 1 a.m. Sunday. 

When they arrived, they located four nonresponsive adults who had overdosed. One person was pronounced dead at the scene. Three others were rushed to a hospital in unknown condition. 

First published on April 7, 2024 / 10:18 AM PDT

© 2024 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.