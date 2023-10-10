$1 million Powerball ticket sold in Lake Forest

A ticket with five numbers, but missing the Powerball number, was sold at a convenience store in Lake Forest and is worth $1,064,543, the California Lottery reported.

Powerball tickets with five numbers, but missing the Powerball number, sold in other states are worth $1 million or $2 million, but California law requires major payoffs of lottery games to be paid on a pari-mutuel basis, meaning they are determined by sales and the number of winners.

There were no tickets sold with all six numbers in the latest drawing of the multi-state Powerball lottery, pushing the estimated jackpot for Wednesday's drawing to $1.73 billion, the second-largest lottery jackpot in U.S. history.

The odds of matching all five numbers and the Powerball number is 1 in 292.2 million, according to the Multi-State Lottery Association. The overall chance of winning a prize is 1 in 24.9.