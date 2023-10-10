$1 million Powerball ticket sold at 7-Eleven store in Lake Forest

Despite no one matching all six numbers to win the $1.55 billion Powerball jackpot, one lucky player in Orange County will be able to cash out their $1 million ticket that hit five numbers for Monday's draw.

According to the California Lottery, the ticket was sold at the 7-Eleven store on 21701 Lake Forest Drive in Lake Forest. They matched all five of the numbers necessary, just missing out on the Powerball number.

This is now the 35th consecutive draw in which no one has taken home the total jackpot, which once again climbed on Monday to a now $1.725 billion value ahead of the next drawing planned for Wednesday.