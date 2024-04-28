Man killed in South LA house fire

One person died in a house fire in South Los Angeles, the Los Angeles Fire Department reported.

The fire broke out around 6:18 p.m. Sunday in a one-story single-family home on 71st Street in South LA. The fire, contained to a single room, was put out by about 40 firefighters in 14 minutes, LAFD said. A 52-year-old man was pronounced dead in his residence.

Firefighters said the building is 101 years old and not equipped with optional residential fire sprinklers.

The identity of the victim has not been released. The cause of the fire is still under investigation.

(This is a developing story. Check back for updates.)