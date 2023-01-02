Watch CBS News
1 killed in shooting outside 7-Eleven in Lincoln Heights

By CBSLA Staff

/ CBS Los Angeles

Police are investigating a fatal shooting that took place in the parking lot of a 7-Eleven in Lincoln Heights on Sunday. 

According to Los Angeles Police Department, the shooting happened at around 4:20 p.m. at the convenience store located on Mission Road and Selig Place. 

The circumstances leading up to the shooting were not immediately known. 

Homicide investigators were called to the scene after officers learned that one person had been fatally shot. It was unclear whether they were pronounced dead at the scene or hospitalized as a result of the shooting. 

Authorities provided no further information. 

First published on January 1, 2023 / 9:00 PM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

