1 killed in multi-vehicle crash on 10 Freeway in San Dimas

One person was killed in a multi-vehicle crash on the 10 Freeway in San Dimas Thursday morning.

As of 6:45 a.m. all eastbound lanes on the interstate are closed.

The fatal collision was reported shortly after 5 a.m. near Kellogg Drive, according to the California Highway Patrol.

The identity of the deceased victim has not been released yet.

The CHP closed shut down all eastbound lanes as crews worked to clear the scene. No estimate was given of when lanes would be reopened.

The official cause of the crash was under investigation. 

