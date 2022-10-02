Watch CBS News
1 killed in crash on 5 Freeway in Santa Ana

By Iris Salem

/ CBS Los Angeles

At least one person was killed in a collision on the 5 Freeway in Santa Ana. 

The crash unfolded on the southbound lanes of the 5 Freeway at State Route 55 just before 2:10 a.m. Sunday. 

A SigAlert was issued for the southbound lanes of State Route 55 and the carpool lane of the 5 Freeway while an investigation continues. 

The cause of the crash was not known. 

