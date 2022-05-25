1 killed in crash in Palmdale area

CBS News Los Angeles: The Rundown (May 24 AM Edition)

CBS News Los Angeles: The Rundown (May 24 AM Edition)

CBS News Los Angeles: The Rundown (May 24 AM Edition)

A person was killed Wednesday after being involved in a traffic collision in the Palmdale area.

According to the California Highway Patrol, the crash was reported at about 11:20 a.m. at Cheseboro Road and State Route 138.

It was not immediately known what caused the crash. Traffic was detoured away from the area while authorities investigated.

The person's identity was not known as of Wednesday afternoon.