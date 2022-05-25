Watch CBS News
1 killed in crash in Palmdale area

By CBSLA Staff

/ CBS/City News Service

A person was killed Wednesday after being involved in a traffic collision in the Palmdale area.

According to the California Highway Patrol, the crash was reported at about 11:20 a.m. at Cheseboro Road and State Route 138.

It was not immediately known what caused the crash. Traffic was detoured away from the area while authorities investigated. 

The person's identity was not known as of Wednesday afternoon.



First published on May 25, 2022 / 2:14 PM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. City News Service contributed to this report.

