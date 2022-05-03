1 killed in car fire after colliding with another vehicle in downtown LA

A person was killed after two cars collided and one caught fire in downtown Los Angeles Tuesday.

The Los Angeles Fire Department responded to a car fire around 3:35 p.m. at 1629 Maple Avenue near the 10 Freeway.

The car apparently slammed into a utility pole before catching fire.

Firefighters extinguished the flames and found the driver inside the vehicle. The person's name was withheld pending notification of next of kin.

Authorities said it was not a hit-and-run crash and the cause of the fire was under investigation.

There were no reports of any other injuries.