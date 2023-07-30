1 killed in 2-car crash near 22 Freeway in Orange
One person was killed Sunday in a crash involving two cars on a freeway transition road in Orange.
The crash unfolded around 10:20 a.m. on the thoroughfare linking the eastbound 22 Freeway to the northbound 5 Freeway. The CHP said the accident involved a pickup truck and a small sedan.
A Sig-Alert has been issued, closing the transition road for an unknown duration of time.
The cause of the crash will be investigated.
