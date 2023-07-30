Watch CBS News
Orange County

1 killed in 2-car crash near 22 Freeway in Orange

By KCAL-News Staff

/ KCAL News

One person was killed Sunday in a crash involving two cars on a freeway transition road in Orange. 

The crash unfolded around 10:20 a.m. on the thoroughfare linking the eastbound 22 Freeway to the northbound 5 Freeway. The CHP said the accident involved a pickup truck and a small sedan. 

A Sig-Alert has been issued, closing the transition road for an unknown duration of time. 

The cause of the crash will be investigated. 

KCAL-News Staff
kcal-news-1920x1080.jpg

The KCAL News Staff is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on KCALNews.com and CBSLA.com.

First published on July 30, 2023 / 11:59 AM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.