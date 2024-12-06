1 killed during armed robbery at Mid-City strip mall

LAPD investigating shooting that caused elementary school to lock down

One person has died after an armed robbery at a Mid-City strip mall Friday morning.

The shooting happened at about 10:15 a.m. at the 5400 block of Venice Boulevard, near the intersection of Hauser and Venice Boulevards, according to the Los Angeles Police Department. Investigators said that multiple suspects entered a business in the strip mall and shot someone inside the store.

During the armed robbery, a victim exchanged gunfire with the suspects, striking one of them. Two of the armed robbers drove away in a Lexus and left their injured accomplice behind.

Paramedics took the wounded suspect to the hospital, where he later died, according to the LAPD. The victim's condition was not immediately available.

During the initial phases of the investigation, police locked down Saturn Street Elementary School, which is a block away from the crime scene.